Which teams are the leading contenders at the top of the SoCon, and which teams are in the cellar? To update you on where every team stands, check our college basketball power rankings below.

Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents.

1. Samford

Current Record: 13-2 | Projected Record: 27-2

13-2 | 27-2 Overall Rank: 61st

61st Strength of Schedule Rank: 309th

309th Last Game: W 80-64 vs Citadel

Next Game

Opponent: UNC Greensboro

UNC Greensboro Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12

8:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

2. Western Carolina

Current Record: 13-2 | Projected Record: 23-5

13-2 | 23-5 Overall Rank: 136th

136th Strength of Schedule Rank: 310th

310th Last Game: W 70-66 vs Wofford

Next Game

Opponent: @ East Tennessee State

@ East Tennessee State Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11

7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

3. UNC Greensboro

Current Record: 11-4 | Projected Record: 17-12

11-4 | 17-12 Overall Rank: 171st

171st Strength of Schedule Rank: 207th

207th Last Game: W 70-54 vs East Tennessee State

Next Game

Opponent: @ Samford

@ Samford Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12

8:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

4. East Tennessee State

Current Record: 9-6 | Projected Record: 14-15

9-6 | 14-15 Overall Rank: 180th

180th Strength of Schedule Rank: 226th

226th Last Game: L 70-54 vs UNC Greensboro

Next Game

Opponent: Western Carolina

Western Carolina Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11

7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

5. Furman

Current Record: 6-9 | Projected Record: 12-16

6-9 | 12-16 Overall Rank: 182nd

182nd Strength of Schedule Rank: 184th

184th Last Game: L 73-58 vs Chattanooga

Next Game

Opponent: Citadel

Citadel Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11

7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

6. Citadel

Current Record: 8-7 | Projected Record: 13-15

8-7 | 13-15 Overall Rank: 183rd

183rd Strength of Schedule Rank: 267th

267th Last Game: L 80-64 vs Samford

Next Game

Opponent: @ Furman

@ Furman Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11

7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

7. Chattanooga

Current Record: 9-6 | Projected Record: 14-15

9-6 | 14-15 Overall Rank: 190th

190th Strength of Schedule Rank: 296th

296th Last Game: W 73-58 vs Furman

Next Game

Opponent: VMI

VMI Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12

7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

8. Wofford

Current Record: 8-7 | Projected Record: 12-16

8-7 | 12-16 Overall Rank: 220th

220th Strength of Schedule Rank: 159th

159th Last Game: L 70-66 vs Western Carolina

Next Game

Opponent: Mercer

Mercer Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11

7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

9. Mercer

Current Record: 8-7 | Projected Record: 12-16

8-7 | 12-16 Overall Rank: 235th

235th Strength of Schedule Rank: 292nd

292nd Last Game: W 86-64 vs VMI

Next Game

Opponent: @ Wofford

@ Wofford Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11

7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

10. VMI

Current Record: 3-12 | Projected Record: 0-28

3-12 | 0-28 Overall Rank: 349th

349th Strength of Schedule Rank: 308th

308th Last Game: L 86-64 vs Mercer

Next Game