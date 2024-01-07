Will Taylor Heinicke Play in Week 18? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Looking for Taylor Heinicke's stats? Here is everything you need to know.
Entering Week 18, Heinicke is averaging 178.0 passing yards per game (890 total). Other season stats include five touchdown passes, four interceptions and a 54.4% completion percentage (74-for-136), plus 15 carries for 124 yards one touchdown.
Taylor Heinicke Injury Status: Questionable (LP)
- Reported Injury: Ankle
Week 18 Injury Reports
Falcons vs. Saints Game Info
- Game Day: January 7, 2024
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Heinicke 2023 Stats
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Comp. %
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Pass Yards/Att.
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|74
|136
|54.4%
|890
|5
|4
|6.5
|15
|124
|1
Heinicke Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 8
|@Titans
|12
|21
|175
|1
|0
|2
|14
|0
|Week 9
|Vikings
|21
|38
|268
|1
|1
|3
|20
|0
|Week 10
|@Cardinals
|8
|15
|55
|1
|0
|4
|34
|0
|Week 16
|Colts
|23
|33
|229
|1
|0
|2
|10
|0
|Week 17
|@Bears
|10
|29
|163
|1
|3
|4
|46
|1
