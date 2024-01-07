Atlanta Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke has a tough matchup in Week 18 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), up against the New Orleans Saints. The Saints are giving up the ninth-fewest passing yards in the NFL, 200.8 per game.

Heinicke has totaled 890 passing yards (178.0 per game) and a 54.4% completion percentage this season, throwing for five TDs with four INTs. Heinicke also has run for 124 yards on 15 attempts with one touchdown, recording 24.8 yards per game.

Heinicke vs. the Saints

Heinicke vs the Saints (since 2021): 1 GP / 248 PASS YPG / PASS TD

1 GP / 248 PASS YPG / PASS TD New Orleans has given up 300 or more passing yards to a total of two opposing players this year.

12 players have thrown one or more TDs in a game against the Saints this season.

New Orleans has allowed seven players to throw at least two touchdowns in a matchup in 2023.

The Saints have given up at least three TD passes in an outing to one opposing QB this season.

The pass defense of the Saints is allowing 200.8 yards per game this year, which ranks ninth in the NFL.

The Saints' defense is 11th in the league by giving up 1.3 passing touchdowns per game to their opponents (20 total passing TDs).

Falcons Player Previews

Taylor Heinicke Passing Props vs. the Saints

Passing Yards: 193.5 (-115)

193.5 (-115) Passing TDs: 0.5 (-227)

Heinicke Passing Insights

Heinicke has gone over his passing yards prop bet total twice this year.

The Falcons have passed 49.9% of the time and run 50.1% this season. They rank 26th in the NFL in scoring.

Heinicke is averaging 6.5 yards per pass attempt this year.

Heinicke has thrown for a touchdown in all five games this season, but has zero games with multiple passing TDs.

He has scored six of his team's 29 offensive touchdowns this season (20.7%).

Heinicke accounts for 5.6% of his team's red zone plays, with seven of his total 136 passing attempts inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Heinicke's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats at Bears 12/31/2023 Week 17 10-for-29 / 163 YDS / 1 TD / 3 INTs 4 ATT / 46 YDS / 1 TD vs. Colts 12/24/2023 Week 16 23-for-33 / 229 YDS / 1 TD / 0 INTs 2 ATT / 10 YDS / 0 TDs at Cardinals 11/12/2023 Week 10 8-for-15 / 55 YDS / 1 TD / 0 INTs 4 ATT / 34 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Vikings 11/5/2023 Week 9 21-for-38 / 268 YDS / 1 TD / 1 INT 3 ATT / 20 YDS / 0 TDs at Titans 10/29/2023 Week 8 12-for-21 / 175 YDS / 1 TD / 0 INTs 2 ATT / 14 YDS / 0 TDs

