The Atlanta Hawks, Trae Young included, face off versus the Orlando Magic on Sunday at 6:00 PM ET.

Young had 13 points, six assists and two steals in his last game, which ended in a 150-116 loss versus the Pacers.

With prop bets available for Young, let's examine some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Trae Young Prop Bets vs. the Magic

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 25.5 27.7 27.8 Rebounds 2.5 3.0 3.4 Assists 10.5 11.1 11.7 PRA -- 41.8 42.9 PR -- 30.7 31.2 3PM 3.5 3.4 3.9



Trae Young Insights vs. the Magic

Young is responsible for attempting 20.0% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 19.9 per game.

He's taken 9.3 threes per game, or 22.6% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Young's Hawks average 104.9 possessions per game, which ranks 20th among NBA teams, while the Magic have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 14th with 102.9 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Magic are 11th in the league, giving up 112.0 points per game.

Giving up 41.2 rebounds per game, the Magic are the fourth-ranked team in the NBA.

In terms of assists, the Magic have allowed 23.7 per game, second in the NBA.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Magic are eighth in the NBA, giving up 11.9 makes per game.

Trae Young vs. the Magic

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/9/2023 34 41 4 8 5 0 3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.