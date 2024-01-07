Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier will face a mediocre run defense in Week 18 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), versus the New Orleans Saints. The Saints are ranked 21st in terms of rushing yards conceded, at 122.5 per game.

On the ground, Allgeier has rushed for 659 total yards (41.2 ypg) on 180 attempts while scoring four rushing TDs. In addition, Allgeier has generated 183 receiving yards (11.4 ypg) on 15 catches, with one receiving TD.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Allgeier and the Falcons with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Allgeier vs. the Saints

Allgeier vs the Saints (since 2021): 2 GP / 101.5 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

2 GP / 101.5 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD The Saints have let one opposing rusher to pick up 100 or more yards in a game during the 2023 season.

New Orleans has allowed nine opposing rushers to record one or more TDs on the groun against them this year.

The Saints have let one opposing player to record two or more rushing TDs against them this season.

The Saints give up 122.5 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 21st-ranked run defense this season.

Opponents of the Saints have scored 10 touchdowns on the ground (0.6 per game). The Saints' defense is sixth in the league in that category.

Watch Falcons vs Saints on Fubo!

Falcons Player Previews

Tyler Allgeier Rushing Props vs. the Saints

Rushing Yards: 29.5 (-118)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Allgeier with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Allgeier Rushing Insights

Allgeier has hit the over on his rushing yards totals in eight games (50.0%) out of 16 opportunities.

The Falcons pass on 49.9% of their plays and run on 50.1%. They are 26th in NFL play in points scored.

His team has attempted 497 rushes this season. He's handled 180 of those carries (36.2%).

Allgeier has rushed for at least one touchdown three times this season, including one game with multiple rushing TDs.

He has five total touchdowns this season (17.2% of his team's 29 offensive TDs).

He has 33 carries in the red zone (44.0% of his team's 75 red zone rushes).

Tyler Allgeier Receiving Props vs the Saints

Receiving Yards: 1.5 (-111)

Allgeier Receiving Insights

In three of eight games this season, Allgeier has exceeded his prop for receiving yards.

Allgeier has received 4.0% of his team's 496 passing attempts this season (20 targets).

He has racked up 9.2 yards per target (183 yards on 20 targets).

Allgeier has had a touchdown catch in one of 16 games this season. He had only one TD in that game.

Allgeier has been targeted two times in the red zone (4.1% of his team's 49 red zone pass attempts).

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Allgeier's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats at Bears 12/31/2023 Week 17 5 ATT / 13 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 1 REC / 75 YDS / 1 TD vs. Colts 12/24/2023 Week 16 9 ATT / 69 YDS / 1 TD 1 TAR / 1 REC / 19 YDS / 0 TDs at Panthers 12/17/2023 Week 15 14 ATT / 45 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 1 REC / 6 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Buccaneers 12/10/2023 Week 14 9 ATT / 40 YDS / 0 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Jets 12/3/2023 Week 13 8 ATT / 26 YDS / 0 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.