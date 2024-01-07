Will Van Jefferson cash his Week 18 anytime TD player prop when the Atlanta Falcons clash with the New Orleans Saints on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? Below, we dive into his upcoming matchup and dissect the relevant numbers.

Will Van Jefferson score a touchdown against the Saints?

Odds to score a TD this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a TD)

Jefferson has reeled in 18 passes for 196 yards (15.1 per game) this season.

Jefferson, in 13 games this season, has zero TD receptions.

Van Jefferson Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Seahawks 5 4 24 0 Week 2 49ers 4 1 9 0 Week 3 @Bengals 3 1 46 0 Week 4 @Colts 3 2 29 0 Week 6 Commanders 2 0 0 0 Week 7 @Buccaneers 2 1 5 0 Week 8 @Titans 5 3 24 0 Week 9 Vikings 4 1 14 0 Week 10 @Cardinals 1 0 0 0 Week 12 Saints 2 1 13 0 Week 15 @Panthers 1 0 0 0 Week 16 Colts 3 1 13 0 Week 17 @Bears 5 3 19 0

