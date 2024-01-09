Tuesday's game that pits the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (8-6, 1-2 ACC) versus the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (6-9, 1-3 ACC) at Hank McCamish Pavilion has a projected final score of 72-65 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Georgia Tech, who is the favorite in this matchup by our model. Game time is at 9:00 PM ET on January 9.

The matchup has no set line.

Georgia Tech vs. Notre Dame Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, January 9, 2024

Time: 9:00 PM ET

TV: ACC Network

Where: Atlanta, Georgia

Venue: Hank McCamish Pavilion

Georgia Tech vs. Notre Dame Score Prediction

Prediction: Georgia Tech 72, Notre Dame 65

Spread & Total Prediction for Georgia Tech vs. Notre Dame

Computer Predicted Spread: Georgia Tech (-6.1)

Georgia Tech (-6.1) Computer Predicted Total: 136.9

Georgia Tech has compiled a 6-8-0 record against the spread this season, while Notre Dame is 8-7-0. The Yellow Jackets are 6-8-0 and the Fighting Irish are 4-11-0 in terms of hitting the over. Georgia Tech is 5-5 against the spread and 6-4 overall over its past 10 contests, while Notre Dame has gone 6-4 against the spread and 3-7 overall.

Georgia Tech Performance Insights

The Yellow Jackets average 72.7 points per game (236th in college basketball) while allowing 73.6 per contest (240th in college basketball). They have a -12 scoring differential overall.

Georgia Tech prevails in the rebound battle by an average of six boards. It is recording 40.9 rebounds per game (31st in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 34.9 per outing.

Georgia Tech connects on 6.9 three-pointers per game (234th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.5. It shoots 29.4% from deep while its opponents hit 30.5% from long range.

The Yellow Jackets rank 279th in college basketball by averaging 90.2 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 209th in college basketball, allowing 91.3 points per 100 possessions.

Georgia Tech loses the turnover battle by 2.7 per game, committing 12 (208th in college basketball) while its opponents average 9.3.

