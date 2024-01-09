Georgia Tech vs. Notre Dame: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - January 9
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish (6-9, 1-3 ACC) travel to face the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (8-6, 1-2 ACC) after losing three consecutive road games. It starts at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 9, 2024.
You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Georgia Tech vs. Notre Dame matchup in this article.
Georgia Tech vs. Notre Dame Game Info
- When: Tuesday, January 9, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Hank McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta, Georgia
- How to Watch on TV: ACC Network
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Georgia Tech vs. Notre Dame Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Georgia Tech Moneyline
|Notre Dame Moneyline
|FanDuel
|Georgia Tech (-5.5)
|131.5
|-255
|+205
Georgia Tech vs. Notre Dame Betting Trends
- Georgia Tech has covered six times in 14 chances against the spread this season.
- A total of six out of the Yellow Jackets' 14 games this season have gone over the point total.
- Notre Dame has won eight games against the spread this season, while failing to cover seven times.
- In the Fighting Irish's 15 chances this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total four times.
Georgia Tech Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +25000
- In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+25000), Georgia Tech is 71st in the country. It is far below that, 109th, according to computer rankings.
- In terms of winning the national championship, the Yellow Jackets currently have the same odds, going from +25000 at the beginning of the season to +25000.
- Georgia Tech's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.4%.
