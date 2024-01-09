Georgia Tech vs. Notre Dame January 9 Tickets & Start Time
The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (8-4, 1-0 ACC) face the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (5-7, 0-1 ACC) in a matchup of ACC teams at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday. The game will be available on ESPN Networks.
Georgia Tech vs. Notre Dame Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 9
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN Networks
Georgia Tech Players to Watch
- Miles Kelly: 14.8 PTS, 6.0 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Baye Ndongo: 11.9 PTS, 9.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.7 BLK
- Kowacie Reeves: 11.7 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Tyzhaun Claude: 5.6 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Kyle Sturdivant: 8.0 PTS, 1.9 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
Notre Dame Players to Watch
- Markus Burton: 16.0 PTS, 3.4 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- J.R. Konieczny: 9.8 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Tae Davis: 8.7 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Julian Roper: 8.9 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Carey Booth: 6.4 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.6 BLK
Georgia Tech vs. Notre Dame Stat Comparison
|Georgia Tech Rank
|Georgia Tech AVG
|Notre Dame AVG
|Notre Dame Rank
|258th
|71.7
|Points Scored
|62.6
|351st
|189th
|71.1
|Points Allowed
|66.6
|81st
|20th
|42.1
|Rebounds
|35.9
|218th
|21st
|12.1
|Off. Rebounds
|9.1
|190th
|260th
|6.7
|3pt Made
|6.8
|245th
|214th
|13.1
|Assists
|10.1
|343rd
|227th
|12.3
|Turnovers
|11.5
|154th
