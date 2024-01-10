Wednesday's SEC slate includes the Georgia Bulldogs (9-3, 0-0 SEC) versus the Arkansas Razorbacks (8-4, 0-0 SEC) at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN Networks.

Georgia vs. Arkansas Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, January 10

Wednesday, January 10 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ESPN Networks

Georgia Players to Watch

Silas Demary Jr.: 8.4 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

8.4 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK Noah Thomasson: 12.8 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

12.8 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK Jabri Abdur-Rahim: 13.7 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

13.7 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK RJ Melendez: 9.8 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.8 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK Russel Tchewa: 6.1 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.7 BLK

Arkansas Players to Watch

Tramon Mark: 16.9 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK

16.9 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK Trevon Brazile: 9.7 PTS, 6.8 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.6 BLK

9.7 PTS, 6.8 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.6 BLK Khalif Battle: 15.3 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK

15.3 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK Davonte Davis: 6.8 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK

6.8 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK Chandler Lawson: 5.5 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.6 BLK

Georgia vs. Arkansas Stat Comparison

Georgia Rank Georgia AVG Arkansas AVG Arkansas Rank 209th 73.9 Points Scored 80.3 71st 131st 69.1 Points Allowed 75.3 282nd 126th 37.8 Rebounds 37.5 139th 289th 7.7 Off. Rebounds 7.8 282nd 147th 7.8 3pt Made 6.8 245th 265th 12.3 Assists 12.0 284th 105th 10.9 Turnovers 11.8 181st

