Wednesday's SEC slate includes the Georgia Bulldogs (9-3, 0-0 SEC) versus the Arkansas Razorbacks (8-4, 0-0 SEC) at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN Networks.

If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Georgia vs. Arkansas Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Georgia Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Georgia Players to Watch

  • Silas Demary Jr.: 8.4 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Noah Thomasson: 12.8 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Jabri Abdur-Rahim: 13.7 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • RJ Melendez: 9.8 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Russel Tchewa: 6.1 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.7 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Arkansas Players to Watch

  • Tramon Mark: 16.9 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Trevon Brazile: 9.7 PTS, 6.8 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.6 BLK
  • Khalif Battle: 15.3 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Davonte Davis: 6.8 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Chandler Lawson: 5.5 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.6 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Georgia vs. Arkansas Stat Comparison

Georgia Rank Georgia AVG Arkansas AVG Arkansas Rank
209th 73.9 Points Scored 80.3 71st
131st 69.1 Points Allowed 75.3 282nd
126th 37.8 Rebounds 37.5 139th
289th 7.7 Off. Rebounds 7.8 282nd
147th 7.8 3pt Made 6.8 245th
265th 12.3 Assists 12.0 284th
105th 10.9 Turnovers 11.8 181st

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.