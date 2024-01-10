Georgia vs. Arkansas January 10 Tickets & Start Time
Wednesday's SEC slate includes the Georgia Bulldogs (9-3, 0-0 SEC) versus the Arkansas Razorbacks (8-4, 0-0 SEC) at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN Networks.
Georgia vs. Arkansas Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 10
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN Networks
Georgia Players to Watch
- Silas Demary Jr.: 8.4 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Noah Thomasson: 12.8 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Jabri Abdur-Rahim: 13.7 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- RJ Melendez: 9.8 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Russel Tchewa: 6.1 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.7 BLK
Arkansas Players to Watch
- Tramon Mark: 16.9 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Trevon Brazile: 9.7 PTS, 6.8 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.6 BLK
- Khalif Battle: 15.3 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Davonte Davis: 6.8 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Chandler Lawson: 5.5 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.6 BLK
Georgia vs. Arkansas Stat Comparison
|Georgia Rank
|Georgia AVG
|Arkansas AVG
|Arkansas Rank
|209th
|73.9
|Points Scored
|80.3
|71st
|131st
|69.1
|Points Allowed
|75.3
|282nd
|126th
|37.8
|Rebounds
|37.5
|139th
|289th
|7.7
|Off. Rebounds
|7.8
|282nd
|147th
|7.8
|3pt Made
|6.8
|245th
|265th
|12.3
|Assists
|12.0
|284th
|105th
|10.9
|Turnovers
|11.8
|181st
