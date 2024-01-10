State Farm Arena is where the Atlanta Hawks (14-21) and Philadelphia 76ers (23-12) will match up on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET. Dejounte Murray and Joel Embiid are players to watch for the Hawks and 76ers, respectively.

How to Watch Hawks vs. 76ers

Game Day: Wednesday, January 10

Wednesday, January 10 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Arena: State Farm Arena

State Farm Arena Location: Atlanta, Georgia

How to Watch on TV: BSSE, NBCS-PH+

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Hawks' Last Game

The Hawks lost their most recent game to the Magic, 117-110 in OT, on Sunday. Trae Young starred with 31 points, and also had four boards and nine assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Trae Young 31 4 9 1 1 2 Dejounte Murray 24 6 2 0 0 0 Bogdan Bogdanovic 18 3 1 4 0 4

Hawks vs 76ers Additional Info

Hawks Players to Watch

Young's numbers for the season are 27.8 points, 11.0 assists and 3.1 boards per contest, shooting 43.2% from the floor and 36.5% from beyond the arc, with 3.4 made 3-pointers per game (fourth in NBA).

Murray's numbers on the season are 20.9 points, 4.6 boards and 5.0 assists per game, shooting 46.7% from the floor and 38.4% from beyond the arc, with 2.3 made 3-pointers per contest.

Clint Capela puts up 11.6 points, 10.8 boards and 1.1 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.7 steals and 1.7 blocks.

Bogdan Bogdanovic averages 17.7 points, 3.2 boards and 2.7 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1.3 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Saddiq Bey's numbers on the season are 12.8 points, 1.4 assists and 6.6 boards per game.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Trae Young 27.4 3.4 11.6 1.7 0.2 3.4 Dejounte Murray 23.4 4.9 3.8 0.9 0.3 2.6 Clint Capela 12.1 11.3 1.2 0.8 1.6 0.0 Saddiq Bey 13.4 7.4 1.5 0.9 0.2 2.1 Bogdan Bogdanovic 16.4 2.6 2.8 0.9 0.1 2.8

