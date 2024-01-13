Georgia Southern vs. Georgia State January 13 Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's Sun Belt schedule includes the Georgia State Panthers (6-6, 1-0 Sun Belt) meeting the Georgia Southern Eagles (1-12, 1-0 Sun Belt) at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Georgia Southern vs. Georgia State Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 13
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Georgia Southern Players to Watch
- Tyren Moore: 13.2 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.4 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK
- Avantae Parker: 5.5 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Nate Brafford: 4.7 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Jamar Franklin: 7.8 PTS, 2.4 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Deuce Dean: 9.9 PTS, 2 REB, 2.4 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK
Georgia State Players to Watch
- Dwon Odom: 11.5 PTS, 5 REB, 4.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Jay'Den Turner: 10.7 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Lucas Taylor: 14.2 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Toneari Lane: 12.1 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Leslie Nkereuwem: 6.9 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK
Georgia Southern vs. Georgia State Stat Comparison
|Georgia State Rank
|Georgia State AVG
|Georgia Southern AVG
|Georgia Southern Rank
|69th
|79.9
|Points Scored
|67.3
|324th
|264th
|74.3
|Points Allowed
|78.2
|327th
|105th
|38.4
|Rebounds
|34.3
|277th
|73rd
|10.6
|Off. Rebounds
|8.2
|257th
|199th
|7.4
|3pt Made
|9.6
|35th
|196th
|13.3
|Assists
|9.8
|353rd
|23rd
|9.3
|Turnovers
|14.4
|338th
