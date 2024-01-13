Saturday's Sun Belt schedule includes the Georgia State Panthers (6-6, 1-0 Sun Belt) meeting the Georgia Southern Eagles (1-12, 1-0 Sun Belt) at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Georgia Southern vs. Georgia State Game Information

Georgia Southern Players to Watch

Tyren Moore: 13.2 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.4 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK

13.2 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.4 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK Avantae Parker: 5.5 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK

5.5 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK Nate Brafford: 4.7 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK

4.7 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK Jamar Franklin: 7.8 PTS, 2.4 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

7.8 PTS, 2.4 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Deuce Dean: 9.9 PTS, 2 REB, 2.4 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK

Georgia State Players to Watch

Dwon Odom: 11.5 PTS, 5 REB, 4.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK

11.5 PTS, 5 REB, 4.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK Jay'Den Turner: 10.7 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

10.7 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Lucas Taylor: 14.2 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

14.2 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK Toneari Lane: 12.1 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

12.1 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.4 BLK Leslie Nkereuwem: 6.9 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK

Georgia Southern vs. Georgia State Stat Comparison

Georgia State Rank Georgia State AVG Georgia Southern AVG Georgia Southern Rank 69th 79.9 Points Scored 67.3 324th 264th 74.3 Points Allowed 78.2 327th 105th 38.4 Rebounds 34.3 277th 73rd 10.6 Off. Rebounds 8.2 257th 199th 7.4 3pt Made 9.6 35th 196th 13.3 Assists 9.8 353rd 23rd 9.3 Turnovers 14.4 338th

