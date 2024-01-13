Georgia Southern vs. Old Dominion January 13 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Georgia Southern Eagles (11-2) play the Old Dominion Monarchs (9-2) in a clash of Sun Belt squads at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday.
Georgia Southern vs. Old Dominion Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 13
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
Georgia Southern Players to Watch
- Terren Ward: 23.2 PTS, 10.5 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Simone James: 11.1 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Eden Johnson: 7.3 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Torrion Starks: 7.1 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.3 AST, 2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- D'Shara Booker: 4.3 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
Old Dominion Players to Watch
- En'Dya Buford: 10.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Kaye Clark: 8 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 3.4 STL, 0 BLK
- Jordan McLaughlin: 8.7 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Simone Cunningham: 5 PTS, 6.8 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Brenda Fontana: 5.7 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
