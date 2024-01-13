The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (8-4, 1-0 ACC) play a fellow ACC team, the Duke Blue Devils (9-3, 0-1 ACC), on Saturday, January 13, 2024 at Cameron Indoor Stadium. The game will begin at 5:00 PM ET and is available via ACC Network.

Georgia Tech vs. Duke Game Information

Georgia Tech Players to Watch

  • Miles Kelly: 14.8 PTS, 6 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Baye Ndongo: 11.9 PTS, 9.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 1 STL, 1.7 BLK
  • Kowacie Reeves: 11.7 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Tyzhaun Claude: 5.6 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Kyle Sturdivant: 8 PTS, 1.9 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0 BLK

Duke Players to Watch

  • Kyle Filipowski: 18 PTS, 8.8 REB, 3 AST, 1.4 STL, 2 BLK
  • Jeremy Roach: 14.3 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Jared McCain: 11.7 PTS, 4 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK
  • Mark Mitchell: 11.2 PTS, 5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Tyrese Proctor: 10.1 PTS, 2.8 REB, 4.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

Georgia Tech vs. Duke Stat Comparison

Duke Rank Duke AVG Georgia Tech AVG Georgia Tech Rank
33rd 83.3 Points Scored 71.7 261st
87th 66.7 Points Allowed 71.1 180th
214th 36 Rebounds 42.1 20th
226th 8.6 Off. Rebounds 12.1 22nd
165th 7.7 3pt Made 6.7 255th
36th 16.8 Assists 13.1 218th
5th 8.4 Turnovers 12.3 229th

