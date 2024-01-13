The Tennessee Volunteers (9-3, 0-0 SEC) play a fellow SEC team, the Georgia Bulldogs (10-3, 0-0 SEC), on Saturday, January 13, 2024 at Stegeman Coliseum. The game will begin at 12:00 PM ET and you can watch via ESPN2.

Georgia vs. Tennessee Game Information

Georgia Players to Watch

  • Noah Thomasson: 12.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK
  • Silas Demary Jr.: 8.5 PTS, 4.6 REB, 3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • RJ Melendez: 9.8 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Jabri Abdur-Rahim: 13.2 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Russel Tchewa: 6.1 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK

Tennessee Players to Watch

  • Josiah-Jordan James: 11.6 PTS, 7 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Jonas Aidoo: 11 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.5 BLK
  • Dalton Knecht: 15.7 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Santiago Vescovi: 7.9 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK
  • Zakai Zeigler: 7.5 PTS, 1.9 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK

Georgia vs. Tennessee Stat Comparison

Georgia Rank Georgia AVG Tennessee AVG Tennessee Rank
176th 75.4 Points Scored 77.1 133rd
136th 69.4 Points Allowed 65.5 58th
128th 37.8 Rebounds 39.4 73rd
272nd 8 Off. Rebounds 10.2 93rd
136th 8 3pt Made 8.3 98th
234th 12.8 Assists 16.3 52nd
110th 11 Turnovers 10.5 72nd

