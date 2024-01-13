The Atlanta Hawks (12-19) are home in Southeast Division action versus the Washington Wizards (6-25) on Saturday, January 13, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET. This is the third contest between these clubs this year.

If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Hawks vs. Wizards Game Information

Buy Tickets for This Game

Game Day: Saturday, January 13

Saturday, January 13 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: BSSE, MNMT

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Buy Tickets for Other Hawks Games

Hawks Players to Watch

Trae Young puts up 27.9 points, 11.2 assists and 3.0 rebounds per game.

Dejounte Murray puts up 20.2 points, 4.5 boards and 5.3 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1.5 steals (eighth in NBA) and 0.4 blocks.

Clint Capela posts 12.0 points, 10.5 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest, shooting 59.7% from the floor (eighth in NBA).

Bogdan Bogdanovic averages 17.7 points, 2.8 assists and 3.4 boards.

Saddiq Bey averages 13.0 points, 1.4 assists and 6.5 boards.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Wizards Players to Watch

On a per-game basis, Kyle Kuzma gets the Wizards 22.6 points, 6.1 rebounds and 4.3 assists. He also averages 0.3 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

The Wizards are getting 12.5 points, 3.1 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game from Tyus Jones this season.

Deni Avdija gives the Wizards 11.5 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game while averaging 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Jordan Poole gives the Wizards 17.4 points, 2.4 rebounds and 3.6 assists per contest while posting 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Daniel Gafford gets the Wizards 10.9 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game while averaging 0.9 steals and 2.1 blocked shots (seventh in league).

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Hawks vs. Wizards Stat Comparison

Hawks Wizards 121.9 Points Avg. 116.4 122.6 Points Allowed Avg. 126.0 46.9% Field Goal % 48.4% 37.1% Three Point % 35.6%

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.