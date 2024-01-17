Mercer vs. Chattanooga January 17 Tickets & Start Time
The Mercer Bears (7-7, 0-1 SoCon) meet the Chattanooga Mocs (8-6, 0-1 SoCon) in a matchup of SoCon teams at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday. The game will be available on ESPN+.
If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Mercer vs. Chattanooga Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at StubHub
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 17
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Mercer Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Mercer Players to Watch
- Jalyn McCreary: 16.1 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1 AST, 1.6 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Jake Davis: 9.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Amanze Ngumezi: 8.1 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Jah Quinones: 6.6 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.1 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Robby Carmody: 9.1 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Chattanooga Players to Watch
- Sam Alexis: 11.6 PTS, 9.8 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 2.5 BLK
- Honor Huff: 16.8 PTS, 3.1 REB, 3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Tyler Millin: 9.7 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jan Zidek: 12 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Myles Che: 8.6 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.3 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Mercer vs. Chattanooga Stat Comparison
|Mercer Rank
|Mercer AVG
|Chattanooga AVG
|Chattanooga Rank
|287th
|69.9
|Points Scored
|78.5
|93rd
|166th
|70.9
|Points Allowed
|72.6
|218th
|286th
|34.1
|Rebounds
|38.5
|98th
|103rd
|10.1
|Off. Rebounds
|8.5
|233rd
|261st
|6.6
|3pt Made
|10.8
|11th
|227th
|13
|Assists
|14.4
|118th
|120th
|11.1
|Turnovers
|11.8
|185th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.