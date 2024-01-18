Georgia Southern vs. JMU January 18 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The James Madison Dukes (10-4) face the Georgia Southern Eagles (11-3) in a matchup of Sun Belt teams at 5:00 PM ET on Thursday.
Georgia Southern vs. JMU Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, January 18
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
Georgia Southern Players to Watch
- Terren Ward: 23.1 PTS, 10.4 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Simone James: 10.4 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Eden Johnson: 7.6 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Torrion Starks: 6.9 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- D'Shara Booker: 4.5 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
JMU Players to Watch
- Peyton McDaniel: 11.6 PTS, 7.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jamia Hazell: 11.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Kseniia Kozlova: 11.9 PTS, 6.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Ashanti Barnes-Williams: 7.5 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Steph Ouderkirk: 4.9 PTS, 4.7 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
