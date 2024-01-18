Georgia State vs. Southern Miss January 18 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Thursday's Sun Belt schedule includes the Southern Miss Eagles (7-5) playing the Georgia State Panthers (7-5) at 7:00 PM ET.
Georgia State vs. Southern Miss Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, January 18
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
Georgia State Players to Watch
- Mikyla Tolivert: 14.6 PTS, 4.9 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Crystal Henderson: 12.3 PTS, 2.5 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Alyssa Phillip: 3.3 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Deasia Merrill: 8.9 PTS, 6.4 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Kaleigh Addie: 8.3 PTS, 1.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
Southern Miss Players to Watch
- Domonique Davis: 21.7 PTS, 3.8 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Melyia Grayson: 11.2 PTS, 6.8 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Brikayla Gray: 7.5 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Lani Cornfield: 7.5 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Morgan Sieper: 7.4 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.8 BLK
