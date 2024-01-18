Thursday's ASUN schedule includes the Stetson Hatters (6-9) facing the Kennesaw State Owls (4-9) at 7:00 PM ET.

Kennesaw State vs. Stetson Game Information

Kennesaw State Players to Watch

Prencis Harden: 13.3 PTS, 7.0 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

Stetson Players to Watch

Jamiya Turner: 11.5 PTS, 5.6 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK

