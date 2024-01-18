Kennesaw State vs. Stetson January 18 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Thursday's ASUN schedule includes the Stetson Hatters (6-9) facing the Kennesaw State Owls (4-9) at 7:00 PM ET.
Kennesaw State vs. Stetson Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, January 18
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
Kennesaw State Players to Watch
- Prencis Harden: 13.3 PTS, 7.0 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Carly Hooks: 10.3 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Kyndall Golden: 2.3 PTS, 5.0 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.9 BLK
- Trynce Taylor: 7.8 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Morgan Dillard: 4.8 PTS, 2.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
Stetson Players to Watch
- Jamiya Turner: 11.5 PTS, 5.6 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jaelyn Talley: 7.7 PTS, 7.3 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Khamya McNeal: 8.8 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jordan Peete: 8.9 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Skylar Treadwell: 2.7 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
