Saturday's Sun Belt slate includes the South Alabama Jaguars (7-8) against the Georgia State Panthers (8-5) at 2:00 PM ET.

Georgia State vs. South Alabama Game Information

Georgia State Players to Watch

Mikyla Tolivert: 14.9 PTS, 4.9 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.6 BLK

12.0 PTS, 2.8 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Deasia Merrill: 8.7 PTS, 6.5 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.5 BLK

8.7 PTS, 6.5 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.5 BLK Alyssa Phillip: 3.3 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.8 BLK

3.3 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.8 BLK Kaleigh Addie: 8.5 PTS, 1.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

South Alabama Players to Watch

Kelsey Thompson: 11.4 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

7.9 PTS, 8.0 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.8 BLK Rachel Leggett: 8.8 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

8.8 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Jordan Rosier: 9.1 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.1 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK Michiyah Simmons: 8.9 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

