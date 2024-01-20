The Jacksonville Dolphins (9-6, 0-2 ASUN) meet the Kennesaw State Owls (9-5, 0-0 ASUN) in a matchup of ASUN teams at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday. The game will be available on ESPN+.

Kennesaw State vs. Jacksonville Game Information

Kennesaw State Players to Watch

Terrell Burden: 13.9 PTS, 4.1 REB, 6.4 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

13.9 PTS, 4.1 REB, 6.4 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK Demond Robinson: 11.9 PTS, 7.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.1 BLK

11.9 PTS, 7.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.1 BLK Simeon Cottle: 16.6 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

16.6 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Quincy Adekokoya: 11.5 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK

11.5 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK Rongie Gordon: 4.8 PTS, 6 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 1 BLK

Jacksonville Players to Watch

Robert McCray: 15.9 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

15.9 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Marcus Niblack: 11.9 PTS, 3.5 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

11.9 PTS, 3.5 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.3 BLK Stephon Payne III: 6.9 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.8 BLK

6.9 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.8 BLK Bryce Workman: 12.3 PTS, 7.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

12.3 PTS, 7.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK Gyasi Powell: 8 PTS, 1.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK

Kennesaw State vs. Jacksonville Stat Comparison

Jacksonville Rank Jacksonville AVG Kennesaw State AVG Kennesaw State Rank 182nd 75.1 Points Scored 85.5 14th 258th 74.2 Points Allowed 78 324th 60th 39.7 Rebounds 41.3 22nd 83rd 10.3 Off. Rebounds 10.9 56th 264th 6.6 3pt Made 10 15th 295th 11.9 Assists 16.8 33rd 343rd 14.4 Turnovers 12.2 226th

