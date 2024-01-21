The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (11-4) face the Boston College Eagles (9-7) in a clash of ACC teams at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Georgia Tech vs. Boston College Game Information

Georgia Tech Players to Watch

Tonie Morgan: 14.6 PTS, 7.9 REB, 5.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

Kayla Blackshear: 12.7 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK

Rusne Augustinaite: 12.5 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

Kara Dunn: 16.4 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK

Ines Noguero: 7.3 PTS, 5.5 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

Boston College Players to Watch

Teya Sidberry: 13.6 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 2 STL, 0.7 BLK

Dontavia Waggoner: 12.3 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 3.1 STL, 0.4 BLK

Andrea Daley: 15.8 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.5 BLK

T'Yana Todd: 12.1 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

Kaylah Ivey: 4.8 PTS, 2 REB, 6.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

