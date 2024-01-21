Sunday's SEC slate includes the Georgia Bulldogs (10-4) versus the Ole Miss Rebels (11-3) at 1:00 PM ET.

Georgia vs. Ole Miss Game Information

Georgia Players to Watch

Javyn Nicholson: 16.6 PTS, 9.8 REB, 1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

16.6 PTS, 9.8 REB, 1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK Zoesha Smith: 11.1 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK

11.1 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK Asia Avinger: 6.4 PTS, 3 REB, 4.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

6.4 PTS, 3 REB, 4.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Destiny Thomas: 4.4 PTS, 6.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 1.1 BLK

4.4 PTS, 6.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 1.1 BLK Jordan Isaacs: 4.6 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK

Ole Miss Players to Watch

Madison Scott: 10.3 PTS, 6.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK

10.3 PTS, 6.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK Marquesha Davis: 11.1 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.7 BLK

11.1 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.7 BLK Rita Igbokwe: 5.4 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 2 BLK

5.4 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 2 BLK Kennedy Todd-Williams: 7.8 PTS, 4 REB, 1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK

7.8 PTS, 4 REB, 1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK Snudda Collins: 10.4 PTS, 2.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.5 BLK

