Closed Captioning/Audio Description contact

To contact us about Closed Captioning/Audio Description service or to advise us about Closed Captioning/Audio Description problems, please contact the WTOC engineering team. We accept calls using TDD and we are available during normal business hours to address Closed Captioning/Audio Description issues.

Engineer on call: Lorne Earle, chief engineer Phone: 912.234.1111 ext. #1 Fax: 912.232.4945 Email: learle@wtoc.com