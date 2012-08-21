Closed Captioning/Audio Description contact

Sky Cams
By WTOC Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2012 at 5:05 PM EDT
To contact us about Closed Captioning/Audio Description service or to advise us about Closed Captioning/Audio Description problems, please contact the WTOC engineering team. We accept calls using TDD and we are available during normal business hours to address Closed Captioning/Audio Description issues.

Engineer on call: Lorne Earle, chief engineer Phone: 912.234.1111 ext. #1 Fax: 912.232.4945 Emaillearle@wtoc.com

