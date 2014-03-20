Charges dropped against former McIntosh County teacher

MCINTOSH CO., GA (WTOC) - UPDATE: A McIntosh County math teacher was arrested in March of 2014 on three counts of sexual assault by person with supervisory discipline authority by the McIntosh County Sheriff’s Office.

The charges against Lori Carmichael Quigley were dropped in May of 2016 due to insufficient evidence to prove beyond a reasonable doubt, according to a court filing.

PREVIOUS STORY: A former McIntosh high school math teacher has been granted a $50,000 bond after being accused of assaulting two of her students.

Lori Quigley is charged with three counts of sexual assault by a person with a supervisory discipline authority.

McIntosh County sheriff's investigators say Quigley sexually assaulted at least two of her students, and there may even be more victims.

The sheriff says the teacher is not only accused of having sex with two of her male students, but he says it may have happened on school property.

As part of her bond, Quigley is not allowed to have any unsupervised contact with anyone under 18, which includes personal contact via social media, email, phone or in person, and must remain in the State of Georgia and reside in Glynn County unless the court gives her permission to leave.

The case remains under investigation.

