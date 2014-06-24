McIntosh Co. High principal pleads not guilty in child abuse case

MCINTOSH CO., GA (WTOC) - UPDATE: A McIntosh County math teacher was arrested in March of 2014 on three counts of sexual assault by person with supervisory discipline authority by the McIntosh County Sheriff’s Office.

The charges against Lori Carmichael Quigley were dropped in May of 2016 due to insufficient evidence to prove beyond a reasonable doubt, according to a court filing.

PREVIOUS STORY: McIntosh County High School Principal Terrance Haywood pleaded not guilty to providing false statements and failing to report child abuse Tuesday afternoon.

This stems from the investigation into Lori Quigley, a math teacher at the high school, accused of sexually assaulting several of her students.

The investigation led to two other arrests. Superintendent Ernestine "Tina" Kirby was arrested for failure to report child abuse and one count of obstruction of a law enforcement officer. She has yet to appear in court. McIntosh County Assistant Superintendent Larry Day pleaded not guilty to failing to report child abuse on June 12.

Day was the first of the three in court, almost two months after all three administrators were arrested and charged.

Haywood is the only school official facing felony charges.

The chairman of the McIntosh County School Board broke her silence after the board refused to suspend three administrators, including the superintendent, after they were charged.

School board chair Bonnie Caldwell said it's been difficult since the administrators were allowed to keep their jobs in April.

Caldwell brought a motion to suspend all three administrators, not because she believed they were guilty or innocent, but for the protection of all the school employees.

Caldwell said she was shocked the rest of the board members allowed the motion to die on the floor twice. She said she felt all three administrators needed to be suspended while the investigation was on-going because it was a conflict of interest.

"I don't have an understanding of what the board's view was of making their decision, but I'm not judging what their decision was," Caldwell said.

