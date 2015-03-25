Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertising

Effingham Co. teacher found not guilty of sexual assault charges

Gavel
Gavel(MGN)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2015 at 8:16 PM EDT|Updated: Apr. 23, 2015 at 8:16 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EFFINGHAM CO., GA (WTOC) - A former Effingham County middle school teacher was found not guilty of sexual assault charges, but was found guilty on three lesser charges.

Kayla Zittrouer was found not guilty of sexual assault by a teacher, child molestation and enticing a child for incident purposes.

She was found guilty of three counts of furnishing obscene material to a minor. She was sentenced to one year for each count.

The verdict came in 2019.

Most Read

Dave & Buster’s
Dave & Buster’s expected to open at Pooler Tanger Outlets in December
Temu seems to offer customers almost anything from clothing to electronics at prices that could...
Buyer beware: Some consumers say to think twice before buying from online marketplace Temu
City of Rincon
Rincon’s golf superintendent fired over criminal history
A southern Indiana trucking company has filed for bankruptcy after more than 80 years in...
Trucking company files for bankruptcy after more than 80 years in business
Georgia Ports Authority
Georgia Ports Authority police department looking to hire more officers