Effingham Co. teacher found not guilty of sexual assault charges

EFFINGHAM CO., GA (WTOC) - A former Effingham County middle school teacher was found not guilty of sexual assault charges, but was found guilty on three lesser charges.

Kayla Zittrouer was found not guilty of sexual assault by a teacher, child molestation and enticing a child for incident purposes.

She was found guilty of three counts of furnishing obscene material to a minor. She was sentenced to one year for each count.

The verdict came in 2019.