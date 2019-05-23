Contact Us

April 14, 2017 at 8:51 PM EDT - Updated May 23 at 6:20 AM

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - WTOC-TV is the Gray Television-owned CBS affiliate in Savannah, Georgia, servicing 20 counties in the South Georgia Coastal Empire and three counties in the South Carolina Lowcountry.

WTOC-TV was founded on Feb. 14, 1954 and has been serving the Savannah area ever since. WTOC is the market leader, dominating every time slot since 1980.

Mailing address: PO Box 8086 | Savannah, GA 31412 MAP: To WTOC-TV building MAP: WTOC viewing area

Shipping address: 11 News Place | Savannah, GA 31405 Phone: 912.234.1111 Fax: 912.232.4945

CLICK HERE to view a spreadsheet list of antenna information to watch WTOC-TV.

To contact us about our closed captioning service or advise us about captioning problems, please contact the WTOC engineering team. We accept calls using TDD and we are available during normal business hours to address captioning issues.

Immediate concerns about closed captioning: Chief Engineer Lorne Earle | Email - closedcaption@wtoc.com | Office: 912.238.8400

Written complaints about closed captioning: Larry Silbermann, Vice President/General Manager | WTOC-TV PO Box 8086 Savannah, GA 31412 | Office: 912.238.8351 Fax: 912.238.5133 | lsilbermann@wtoc.com

Send news releases to: newsrelease@wtoc.com

News Line: 912.234.6397 | News Fax: 912.232.4945

Administration

Larry Silbermann: VP & General Manager | lsilbermann@wtoc.com

Sales

If you’re interested in advertising on WTOC-TV, wtoc.com or Bounce TV, please contact our sales department or see the sales department directory.

Sales Fax: 912.231.9109 | Business Office Fax: 912.238.5133 - WTOC Credit Application/Media Agreement

Marsha Fogarty: General Sales Manager | mfogarty@wtoc.com

Gina Ready: Local Sales Manager | gready@wtoc.com

Matt Nixon: National Sales Manager | mnixon@wtoc.com

Kevin Orloff: Digital Sales Manager | korloff@wtoc.com

Craig Harney: Creative Director | charney@wtoc.com

News

Bari Soash: News Director | bsoash@wtoc.com

Emily Forrester: Assistant News Director | emilyforrester@wtoc.com

Billy Tyson: Assignment Manager | btyson@wtoc.com

Joel Kepple: News Operations Manager | jkepple@wtoc.com

Pria Abraham: Executive Producer | pabraham@wtoc.com

Clinton Hinely: Digital Executive Producer | chinely@wtoc.com

Programming | Online Public File

Christine Edwards: Programming Coordinator | cedwards@wtoc.com

Marketing

Todd McNulty: Marketing Director | tmcnulty@wtoc.com

Sarah Smith: Digital Audience Development and Brand Manager | sarahsmith@wtoc.com

CBS

Viewer Feedback: Submit Online Form at email

Viewer Feedback: By Phone at 212.975.3247