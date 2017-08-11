Statesboro police arrest second suspect for armed robbery, kidnapping of a GSU student

By Paige Phillips | August 11, 2017 at 1:03 AM EDT - Updated May 24 at 11:26 AM

STATESBORO, GA (WTOC) - Nathaniel Pace, 23, was acquitted of charges in this case.

The Statesboro Police Department has made a second arrest in the Robinhood Trail armed robbery and kidnapping of a Georgia Southern University student on August 6.

Police arrested 23-year-old Nathaniel James Pace from Statesboro on Thursday. He is charged with one count of armed robbery and one count of kidnapping.

Statesboro Mayor Jan Moore had the following to say about this arrest:

"Again, I would like to thank our police department, and all who have worked on this case, for their around-the-clock efforts. We are a safer community for their efforts. The victim and his family remain in our prayers and continue to remind us all that we are one community in support of each other. No random act of criminal violence perpetrated on an innocent victim can take that away."

Statesboro Police arrested the first suspect, Trevon Cray, on Wednesday night.

