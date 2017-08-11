Statesboro police arrest second suspect for armed robbery, kidnapping of a GSU student

STATESBORO, GA (WTOC) - Nathaniel Pace, 23, was acquitted of charges in this case.
-------------------------------------------------
The Statesboro Police Department has made a second arrest in the Robinhood Trail armed robbery and kidnapping of a Georgia Southern University student on August 6.
Police arrested 23-year-old Nathaniel James Pace from Statesboro on Thursday. He is charged with one count of armed robbery and one count of kidnapping.
Statesboro Mayor Jan Moore had the following to say about this arrest:
Statesboro Police arrested the first suspect, Trevon Cray, on Wednesday night.
Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.