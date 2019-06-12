Savannah PD investigates double fatal shooting on Damascus Road

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit is investigating a shooting incident that resulted in two deaths and two injured people.
Savannah PD officials say around 9:40 p.m., officers responded to the 6900 block of Damascus Road and discovered multiple men suffering from gunshot wounds. They say 27-year-old Devonte Henneghan and an unidentified black male died as a result of their injuries. Two others, a 28-year-old male and a 27-year-old male, were transported to an area hospital with unknown injuries.
Detectives are actively investigating the incident and say this does not appear to be the result of a random shooting.
Anyone with information regarding this shooting is asked to contact the Violent Crimes Tip Line at (912) 525-3124. Tipsters can also contact CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020. Tipsters remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.
