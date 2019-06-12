Savannah PD investigates double fatal shooting on Damascus Road

Savannah PD officials say around 9:40 p.m., officers responded to the 6900 block of Damascus Road and discovered multiple men suffering from gunshot wounds. They say 27-year-old Devonte Henneghan and an unidentified black male died as a result of their injuries. Two others, a 28-year-old male and a 27-year-old male, were transported to an area hospital with unknown injuries.