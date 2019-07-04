Police investigation ongoing at mid-town Savannah home

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Multiple law enforcement agencies are conducting a joint investigation at the home of a Savannah man who owned the vehicle that caught fire earlier this week at the intersection of Columbus Drive and Reynolds Street, badly burning the woman inside.
The Savannah Police Department, Chatham County Sheriff’s Office, and ATF were at the home on East 66th Street Thursday. No agencies would confirm exactly what they were doing at the home, except that there is no threat to the public.
The car fire incident happened Tuesday at the intersection of Reynolds Street and Columbus Drive. Witnesses say the driver stopped at a red light, then the car burst into flames. The driver was able to get out despite her injuries.
The cause of the fire is still being investigated, but the police report shows how fast moving and scary it was. The victim told police she ‘didn’t know what happened,’ and, ‘it just exploded.’
Savannah Fire says the victim is suffering burns on over 50 percent of her body. She was transported to the Augusta Burn Center for treatment.
WTOC is reaching out to check on her condition.
