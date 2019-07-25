Kids and Pros Camp returns to Savannah

POOLER, Ga. (WTOC) - The Kids and Pros Football Camp was back in Savannah this week, as former Falcons Bobby Butler and Buddy Curry put one on for the Coastal Empire.
The camp aims to teach life skills like teamwork and integrity through the game of football.
But Butler says it’s also important to them to teach kids the right way to play the game at an early age.
“Ihey see Tom Brady, and they want to go out and throw the ball 70 yards," says Butler. "Well listen, you have to throw it ten yards first and you have to throw it 10 yards accurately. So we want to teach them the steps to become a great football player, and it all starts with the fundamentals.”
