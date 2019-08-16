City of Savannah could set records for commercial development this year

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Savannah is on a record-setting pace this year for commercial development.
The city’s Director of Development Services shared some numbers with city council members Thursday during a council workshop, showing the top 20 permitted commercial projects. Memorial’s new Children’s Hospital tops the list, with other projects like apartments, retail, hotel and warehouse space taking other top spots.
“You can see, last year, the entire year we permitted 2.2-million square feet of warehouse space, so adding in two years time four million square feet of warehouse space is pretty incredible," said Julie McLean, Director of Development Services, City of Savannah.
McLean also highlighted that they are managing a record level of development, with a staff that’s 16-percent smaller than they had in 2010.
