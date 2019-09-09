Eagle Nation mourns the loss of two fans

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - In the excitement of Saturday’s football home opener for Georgia Southern, there was also some sadness as fans and friends remembered two members of Eagle Nation gone too soon.
Julie and Danny Hagan died September 1 in a car accident after hydroplaning and hitting a tree on their way home from seeing the Eagles play in Baton Rouge
Among the cheers at Paulson Stadium Saturday night, there was also a little sorrow.
“This family was loved by many,” said Stephanie Johnson, a friend of the family. "They touched the lives of so many out there in the community”
Julie and Danny Hagan lived in Effingham County and left behind three children. One was on the Georgia Southern cheerleading squad. Teammates turned out to show support at a memorial where they would normally tailgate.
“This family was connected in their community. They were very rooted in Effingham County, in their children’s high school as well as now in their college and cheer for us is what brought us together," Johnson added. "They were just avid supporters of their children and others- just like we’ve reached out in this time of need and we stepped up and immediately tried to identify ‘what can we do for this family and these children to get them through these days that lie ahead.”
Their daughter Madison, in an emotional Facebook post said, “They were my world & I will never see another love like my parents had for everyone they met. They were full of life and happiness and they were always smiling. They lit up any room. You could feel the love they had for each other & the boys and I. They are the best people,” she continued, “Lord knows I cannot wait to see their faces again.”
According to their web page, Julie Hagan was the Savannah branch manager for Powerco Federal Credit Union working there for 22 years. They are collecting funds for the three children.
