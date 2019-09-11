Top Teacher: India Gould, Memorial Day School

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - For some students, Kindergarten is the first step on the road to education. This week’s WTOC Top Teacher is helping them start off on the right foot.
It’s sometimes hard to figure out who’s more excited in India Gould’s Kindergarten class at Memorial Day School: the kids or the the teacher.
“I really love it. This is the age group I love. I’ve been asked, ‘Do I want to teach something else?’ They are so excited to learn, they’re eager, sponge-ful, and I just love it,” Gould said.
Gould grew up in Savannah and has always wanted to be a teacher.
“Even as a little girl, I pretended to be a teacher, and I would play with my friends and siblings, so I think this is what I was meant to do,” she said.
Gould says that love of school and hard work is what she wants to pass on to her students.
“I just want them to do well in everything that they learn, and continue to take it on to the next grade, and know that I had a little bit to do with it. That makes me feel so good inside, knowing that I can help them learn," Gould said. “They are so little and small, but just knowing they can do anything, and that I’m always here to help.”
