Beaufort Co. school bus rear-ends BCSO patrol car on Hilton Head Island

BEAUFORT CO., S.C. (WTOC) - A Beaufort County school bus rear-ended a marked patrol car on Hilton Head Island Thursday morning. No injuries are being reported at this time.
The incident happened at 8:25 a.m. at the corner of Point Comfort Road and Palmetto Bay Road. The bus rear-ended the patrol car at a stop sign at the intersection of the two roads, according to Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office Communications Maj. Bob Bromage.
Three students were involved, one from Hilton Head Island Middle School and two from Hilton Head Island High School, according to Beaufort County Schools Communications Director Jim Foster.
A substitute bus picked the children up and took them to school. The bus that was involved has minor damage.
