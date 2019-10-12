Savannah’s 69th annual Greek Festival draws hundreds

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Hundreds of people flocked to the St. Paul Hellenic Center to enjoy the 69th annual Greek Festival.
The festival pays tribute to the Greek community and its influences in Savannah. Organizers brought in a variety of all things Greek culture and food.
In addition to the authentically cooked foods, there’s a Greek grocery store (known as a Bakaliko), where customers can buy the ingredients, cook the meal themselves.
The day featured Greek music and dance. Visitors could also tour the nearby Eastern Orthodox church and learn about the architecture and history.
“When they come here, they can bring small children,” said Tommy Danos, the co-chair of the festival. "Older people, whole families can come out and have a great day. "
That appeals to plenty of families like the Simpsons.
“I think it’s great,” said Beth and Jared Simpson of Savannah. "Every weekend, we’re looking for something to go do so this is great. I imagine this will be a yearly thing after this.
