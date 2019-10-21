Jasper County schools working to improve education

JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - The Jasper County School District says new data shows academic growth for students.
The school system says their school’s overall scores are improving but while they’re no longer unsatisfactory, they still have a long way to go. They say its schools are improving based on academic state rankings which are based on state-level performance tests.
“So, Ridgeland-Hardeeville High School moves from unsatisfactory to below average,” said Dr. Rechel Anderson, superintendent of Jasper County Schools.
The school system has done an overhaul in the last year according to Anderson. She says they focus on the tools students need.
“We have to focus on teaching and learning,” Anderson said.
But also make sure teachers are prepared.
“Making certain that we are providing that continuous professional development for our teachers,” Anderson said.
Kytazia Railey used to be a student of the district and still has siblings in the school.
“She’s in elementary school and I have a sister that’s in 12th grade and one that’s in 11th,” Railey said.
She says she’s seen a difference in how her siblings, especially her youngest sister, approach going to school and doing homework after school.
“She likes going to school. She comes home every day and does her homework first and then she go play,” Railey said.
But the school still has lots of work to do. Ridgeland Elementary School is maintaining an average score, while the Hardeeville-Ridgeland Middle School has improved from average to good. Dr. Anderson says the district is setting new standards for teachers to improve these numbers.
“We want to see certain things when we walk into our classroom. We want to see small group instructions, we want to see individualized instruction. We want it differentiated,” Anderson said.
One more improving number, Ridgeland-Hardeeville High School’s graduation rate has risen from 71.8 percent to 81.6 percent.
Anderson says she’s having two meetings coming up that are meant to educate parents at different schools on what the district’s plan is to improve the overall performance of all schools in Jasper County.
