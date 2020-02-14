SCAD recognizes women of vision

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s a chance to recognize women of vision in Savannah. Friday, SCAD announced two honorees who display courage, intellect and altruism.
While several are celebrating Valentine’s Day, SCAD took advantage of the day to recognize women of vision.
It’s a chance to highlight strong women leaders and their influence on society. To honor them a gold relief portrait will be hung inside Arnold hall- alongside the mural of male leaders. SCAD President Paula Wallace feels this rights the wrong and showcases all of the city’s influencers.
Honored this year as women of vision is Clermont Lee who passed in 2006 but was one of the first women to lead a landscape architecture practice in Georgia and Suzanne Shank, a key player in the investment banking industry. Shank says being named a woman of vision isn’t only an incredible honor but also a message for other women.
“Seeing them women of vision means that women can really reach the pinnacle of success and that despite the glass ceiling that may still exist and prejudices that people may feel I’ve always chosen traditionally male dominated industries. First engineering and more finance I think it gives young women a vision that they can really do anything," she said.
Shank and Lee’s portraits are about 5 ft tall and will permanently hang alongside the previous 15 honorees like Juliette Gordon Low, Chief Justice Leah Ward Sears, and more inside SCAD’s Arnold Hall.
