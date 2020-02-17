1 injured after shooting at Savannah motel

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police are investigating a shooting that left one woman with serious injuries on Sunday night.
The shooting happened at the Alamo Plaza Motel on West Bay Street.
Police said they are looking for a man standing around 5′8″, who left the scene in a gold or silver GMC Yukon, with a Harley Davidson sticker in the back window.
If you’ve seen that person or truck, or have any information about this shooting, you’re asked to call the Savannah Police Department.
