Groundbreaking ceremony held for renovation project at Juliet Gordon Low Birthplace

Changes are coming to the birthplace of the Girl Scouts.
The Juliette Gordon Low Birthplace, off Oglethorpe Avenue in downtown Savannah, is getting a makeover.
Girl Scouts of the USA builds girls of courage, confidence and character; who make the world a better place. Friday's ceremony is another step toward the Girl Scout mission.
Several girl scouts joined local leaders Friday to break ground on construction at the Juliette Gordon Low Birthplace.
The eight-month project will add more accessibility to the building, so everyone can enjoy and learn about the historic home. This includes handicap accessible entrances, ramps and bathrooms.
The garden will also get a makeover.
Sylvia Acevedo, the CEO of Girl Scouts of the USA, said Friday’s groundbreaking marks a new beginning of sharing the legacy of Juliette Gordon Low with even more girls and visitors.
"Juliette Gordon Low founded the Girl Scouts, right at this very spot. My life changed because of that. We're so grateful it's changed millions of girls lives, and it's also made our country better because of that,” Acevedo said.
Part of the renovation process includes preserving history. Archaeologists are doing a dig to find any treasures that could further tell the story of the Juliette Gordon Low Birthplace. It’s a way of connecting the past with the present.
