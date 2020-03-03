Child found wandering in woods, told deputies mother was involved in car wreck in Riceboro

RICEBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Law enforcement is currently searching for a woman on Briar Bay Road in Riceboro.
According to the Liberty County sheriff, an 8-year-old girl was found wandering in the woods around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday and told deputies her mother was involved in a car wreck.
Authorities discovered the vehicle in a ditch but have not located the woman.
The woman has been identified as Mandy Michelle Morehouse. She is 32 years old, stands 5-foot-3 and weighs approximately 149 pounds.
According to Sheriff Steve Sikes, the child has allegedly been in the woods for the past two days with her mother.
The mother reportedly drove her vehicle into a ditch on the dirt road portion of Briar Bay Road.
According to the sheriff, the child says she and her mother left the vehicle and began walking in the woods. The little girl said her mother became unresponsive so she left for help.
The sheriff says the child was found walking on a road by an EMT who was metal detecting. The child had scratches and ticks on her but was OK.
Deputies with the Liberty County Sheriff's Office and Long County Sheriff's Office are involved in the search. The Georgia Department of Natural Resources, the Midway Police Department and a helicopter from Chatham County is also involved in the search.
*The Coastal News Service contributed to this report.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.