Tequila’s Town to pursue new venture in popular Savannah restaurant space

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -A local restaurant chain is opening a new business at a popular restaurant space in the Thomas Square neighborhood of downtown Savannah.
Tequila’s Town will open “Tacos + Tequila” in the space formerly used by Blowin’ Smoke at 1611 Habersham Street. They say the new location will feature “amazing Agave cocktails and antojitos (small bites), plus our well known and quality stocked Tequila Bar”.
The restaurant posted on Facebook that their new business will be open by June of 2020.
This will be the group’s fifth location overall, and their third in Savannah. They have locations in downtown Savannah, Sandfly, and Jacksonville. Their Pooler location is set to open at a later date.
