Salvation Army asks for help as thrift stores close

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -People across our community are struggling, including places that help care for the less fortunate, like the Salvation Army.
The Salvation Army is working to do the most good in our community but admits it’s been a challenge in the midst of the coronavirus. They’ve seen some of their resources depleted, but are still trying to provide shelter, food and more to those in need.
With their thrift stores closed, less money is coming into the Salvation Army to help others. They’ve had to make some adjustments to better serve the community in the midst of this unprecedented time.
They currently have about 75 people in their shelter and in order to create social distancing needed to open up a second location in their gym for women and children. This means more staff is needed and increased costs. They are encouraging people to stay in place per the city’s request which means they need to provide more food and activities.
“Savannah has always known that the Salvation Army is going to be there for them and we’re proud to be that," says Major Paul Egan. "We don’t know exactly what this holds but the Salvation Army is going to be there for those that need us most. So we have to have a community that’s there to underwrite and support us with finances the help to just send those donations into the salvation army is a huge impact.”
Major Egan expects the needs of our community to grow as this continues to be our reality. The Salvation Army has a donation page and a registry through Walmart for those looking to help.
