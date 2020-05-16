Savannah Arts Academy seniors turn tassels for graduation motorcade

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Two Savannah Arts Academy parents came up with an idea to make sure the graduates didn’t have to miss out on a memorable moment typically made on graduation day.
The Savannah Arts Academy seniors virtually graduated on Friday, but on Saturday they got their tassels turned by Principal Lockley.
Around 200 students opted to have a graduation motorcade. It was put together by two of the senior’s parents.
The motorcade is making more than a dozen stops to neighborhoods all over the county.
While it’s not the traditional ceremony, the graduates and their families say they’re making the best of it.
“You’re not with people, which I know is the thing, said parent and organizer Donna Von Bruening. "We worked hard on social distancing and providing rules for families, but just to be able to celebrate with your kid and have them have that moment and Gif Lockley, you can’t get a better principal, you really can’t.”
The motorcade will be making a second round on Sunday for the remainder of the graduates.
