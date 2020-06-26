Road work causing delay for Bulloch Co. drivers on Hwy. 80

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - If you travel Highway 80 between Brooklet and Blitchton, you may have already seen roadblocks over the past few days sending you in another direction.
Crews made short work of tearing out tons of pavement and concrete culvert underneath while the water from Caney Branch still flowed on. Georgia D.O.T. says they put in the old culvert back in the 1930's and it's no longer up to code.
This spot also sees water over or near the pavement sometimes during severe storms.
“We’re upgrading this culvert from a three channel to a five channel so it will be able to handle an enormous amount of water,” said Jill Nagel with the Georgia Department of Transportation.
The detour sends drivers over to Highway 119, but plenty of dirt roads give local drivers shortcuts to get where they’re going. The state hopes to have this finished in November.
