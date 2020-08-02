Ware State Prison on lockdown after riot

WAYCROSS, Ga. (WTOC) - A state prison in Waycross is on lockdown after a riot broke out Saturday night.
Officials say the riot started around 10:40 p.m. and was under control with a facility lockdown at 1 a.m. Sunday.
The Georgia Department of Corrections confirmed in a statement Sunday morning that two guards and three inmates received non life-threatening injuries.
A golf cart was set on fire and several windows at the prison were broken, but the GDC says there was no major damage to the facility and at no time was public safety at risk.
Waycross PD, Ware County Sheriff, Georgia State Patrol, and the GBI were all called to the scene.
