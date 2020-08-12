School bus involved in crash on US 1 in Alma

ALMA, Ga. (WTOC) - A school bus was involved in a crash Wednesday afternoon in Alma, Ga.
According to Georgia State Patrol, a school bus carrying elementary through high school students was stopped on US 1 and unloading students in the outside lane when a box truck rear-ended the bus.
The driver of the box truck has died, according to GSP.
Several students on the bus were taken to the hospital. GSP states that three students were flown via helicopter from the scene.
Governor Brian Kemp tweeted his condolences to the family of the driver who passed away.
GSP is leading the investigation.
