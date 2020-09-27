Ga. Senators Perdue and Loeffler express support for nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett

“Georgians want a Supreme Court that applies the law, not makes the law. Judge Amy Coney Barrett is an outstanding choice to serve on our nation’s highest court. Throughout her impressive legal career, Judge Barrett has been an ardent defender of the Constitution and steadfast supporter of the rule of law. Having clerked for Justice Antonin Scalia, Judge Barrett understands the importance of protecting our nation’s founding principles. The Senate will now move with due haste to consider Judge Barrett’s nomination. This is about more than one seat. This is about saving our Republic by maintaining the balance of power between our three branches of government.”

Senator David Perdue