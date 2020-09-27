Ga. Senators Perdue and Loeffler express support for nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTVM) - President Donald Trump has announced his choice to replace Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the nation’s highest court.
Pres. Trump has nominated Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court of the United States.
Just moments after her nomination, senators began expressing support and dissent for the judge’s selection.
Both senators from Georgia, Senator David Perdue and Senator Kelly Loeffler, quickly expressed their support for Judge Barrett’s nomination.
Sen. Perdue released a statement saying,
Sen. Loeffler, who was present at the White House ceremony for President Trump’s nomination, was among the first lawmakers to call for a confirmation vote on a new Supreme Court justice before the presidential election in November.
She released a longer statement saying,
"As the first U.S. Senator to call for a vote before the election, I am so proud to support Amy Coney Barrett as President Trump’s nominee for associate justice of the U.S. Supreme Court. With her background as a former clerk to the late Justice Scalia and an originalist, Judge Barrett will protect individual liberties including the right to life, the Second Amendment and religious liberties by ensuring the Constitution, and our laws, are applied as written.
"While she brings a tremendous record of upholding the Constitution, personal integrity and sterling qualifications, we know that the worst elements of the Left will come after Judge Barrett with everything they have. But as someone who has stood up to the radical Left’s cancel culture and won, my advice for a fellow strong conservative woman is this: Keep going, keep pushing, keep fighting and keep winning.
“Our Constitution, the right to life and the future of our country are all worth fighting for. My Republican colleagues and I will have your back, and we will confirm you as the next female United States Supreme Court associate justice.”
Senate confirmation hearings for Judge Barrett are currently scheduled to begin on Oct. 12.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.